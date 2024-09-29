The St. David’s Foundation gives $1 million grant to Community Action, Inc.

The St. David’s Foundation announced that Community Action, Inc. in San Marcos was a recipient of a $1 million award from the We All Benefit call for proposals.

“This grant award is going to make a meaningful impact on the work we do in Hays and other Central Texas counties,” said Doug Mudd, Community Action, Inc. executive director. “Having access to healthcare is a vital part of developing healthy and successful families, academic success in school, maintaining employment, and raising families out of poverty. We are very excited to be partnering with several local non-profit organizations to disseminate information about the assistance these grant funds will provide. We hope to become the center of these efforts to help eligible Texans access the services they are entitled to.”

St. David’s Foundation announced two open call funding opportunities to support organizations doing vital work to foster healthier communities and increase access to health care in Central Texas. The focus and goals of these funding opportunities were informed by conversations with the community and grant partners to address current needs and areas of opportunity for the region as the Foundation works to advance health equity across Central Texas.

The We All Benefit open call awarded $7.4M in cumulative grant funding through 16 grants. These investments will focus on increasing access to quality, responsive care by supporting organizations or collaboratives currently enrolling eligible Central Texans in health insurance benefits (e.g. Medicaid, CHIP, ACA) and supporting eligibility determination and enrollment through outreach, education or training. This funding – supporting enrollment efforts at nearly 100 sites – will allow organizations to scale up operations and services to immediately reach high-need populations.

Beginning Oct. 1, this two-year grant will focus on enrolling/re-enrolling eligible Central Texans in Medicaid and other government health insurance options. In the past two years over 2.1 million Texans, with almost half being children, have been disenrolled from Medicaid even though many of them are eligible for coverage. This lack of coverage has led to many low-income families missing important medical appointments, as well as creating financial burdens on healthcare providers, hospital systems, etc. by having to provide uncompensated care for these now uninsured patients. It is the goal of CAI’s project to reach as many eligible citizens as possible and help them enroll in Medicaid and other publicly-supported health insurance programs and provide case management to shepherd their applications through an often-confusing system.

