CHRISTUS Santa Rosa San Marcos Foundation hosted the annual Stars of Texas Gala on May 2. Proceeds from the 2024 Gala will support CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos radiology department, supporting the purchase of a Trident™ Specimen Radiology System, integral 3D mammography equipment. The gala honored community philanthropists Bill and Linda Pennington (left) and featured entertainment by Straight Tequila Night, an original ‘90s country tribute band.
Daily Record photos by Shannon West
Top right, Steve Lewis and Bob Honeycutt, who is the new president of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa - San Marcos. Bottom right, present at the event was Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse. Above middle, Dr. Sheri Boyd and Bryan Boyd waited in line to get their photos taken by the event photographer. Above, Dr. Amy Hernandez and her husband Justin Hernandez were present at the event.
