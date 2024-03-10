Start planning now for the solar eclipse

Celestially, the April 8 total solar eclipse promises to be a far more impressive event than the annular eclipse the Texas Hill Country experienced in October. Logistically, however, getting to see the April 8 eclipse in all of its glory might prove to be a bit more challenging.

First hurdle, the April 8 eclipse occurs at 1:36 p.m. on a Monday. Great news for those who live within the path of totality (Blanco, Fredericksburg, Wimberley). Everyone who lives in that narrow band can simply step outside, pop on their certified eclipse glasses and enjoy.

For those even two miles outside of that path, it simply won’t be the same.

“In San Marcos, you will never have the total eclipse,” Torvald Hessel, an astronomer and engineering scientist at University of Texas-Austin, said. “It will not get dark. It will be a very deep eclipse, something like 98%, but in that respect it will be a partial eclipse, which is not as fun.”

How much different will the total eclipse be from the annular eclipse that occurred in October?

“With that one, you may have noticed, the sun doesn’t have that much strength,” Hessel said. “It doesn’t get really dark. It’s cool, the shadows are cool, but it’s nothing like what’s going to happen in a little over a month.”

As an astronomer, Hessel has been anticipating this eclipse for years. “The solar corona — that’s the thing I’m looking forward to most,” he said. “Suddenly, it’s as dark as the night. It’s not like a cloudy day. Nature starts to react, it gets cold. You and me, we’re all mammals. We’re going to react as well. Just to experience that is a startling event.”

However, Hessel cautions that the magnitude of the total eclipse will drop significantly with the difference of only a few miles outside of the eclipse path.

“Anybody outside the direct path, it’s truly worth it to make an effort to drive the extra 30 to 45 minutes to get into the path. Because it truly is a night or day difference.”

This sentiment has raised alarm for the residents who live within the path as more than a million visitors are expected to inundate the state in order to watch the event. In an article from ABC13-Houston, Texas is predicted to be the No. 1 destination for viewing the solar eclipse. Wimberley, Dripping Springs and towns in the Marble Falls area have all been meeting for months to make plans and disseminate information in preparation for the coming wave of eclipse chasers.

“There’s a willingness to call a ‘snow day,’” Hessel said, indicating that these towns should treat the weekend before the eclipse as a severe weather event. “There’s nothing that can be done about it. It’s like Christmas shopping before Christmas, yes it’s stressful, but we’re going to see something cool, so we might as well enjoy it.”

Yahoo! news service issued a list of precautions to consider, such as: Running errands early and stocking up on essential supplies.

Expecting cell phone and internet service interruptions.

Making a plan for potential emergencies.

Making sure you have the proper certified solar sunglasses.

Knowing ahead of time where you’re going to watch the eclipse.

Hessel agreed that knowing a viewing location going ahead of time is wise, but people don’t typically have difficulty getting to the place where they want to see the eclipse.

“Generally speaking, leaving after the eclipse, that’s where the problem is. Everybody leaves at the same time.”

Hessel’s advice for avoiding the eclipse mass exodus: “Make it an event. Bring some food. Take something to drink, and really enjoy it. Think about how you are outside. Think about mosquitos, fire ants, sunburn. Be prepared for that, go along with the spirit and enjoy.”

In regard to solar-safe eyeglasses, several local vendors have already started selling them in face-to-face places. The Wimberley Lions Club purchased hundreds of custom-designed ISO certified eclipse glasses to be sold at the Wimberley Market Days from now until April 8. Eclipse glasses can also be purchased on Hessel’s website, theeclipsestore.com. Two pairs of glasses on his site are available for $5 and can be shipped via USPS free of charge.

“A lot of people buy at the last minute,” Hessel said. “People should buy a week out. We’ve also started to sell through Amazon, so if you’re lucky they could be delivered the next day. Even when the media starts to pay attention to it, [people] still wait to the last moment.”

Hessel also asserts the necessity of wearing eclipse glasses on both sides of totality.

“Absolutely necessary,” Hessel said. “As long as there’s even one-tenth of a percent of sunlight, it’s not safe to look at. All the cool things you will see during totality, they will instantly disappear when the sun re-emerges, so there’s no need to see without glasses.”

In order to map out the most ideal eclipse viewing locations, theeclipsestore. com also provides maps displaying the path of totality. The website includes free interactive maps, or for a fee of $2, users can access special Google maps that allow zooming down to street level to scope out the best spots for viewing.

As for the crowds that will pour into the Hill Country for the eclipse, Hessel had some words of encouragement.

“The good thing is that it’s a good crowd that comes in,” he said. “Overall, it’s going to be a fun, exciting event. Texas roads have big shoulders, and we all know Texas is big enough to hold all of these people. There’s room for everybody. Find a nice country road, bring some lawn chairs and enjoy.”