Starting quarterback remains mystery as depth chart releases

Texas State officially released their depth chart for the season opener against the Baylor Bears this Saturday.

Despite many of the starting positions being undecided, that hasn’t worried Head Coach G.J. Kinne.

“Nick Saban said yesterday that it’s just a distraction,” Kinne said. “This is the first game, so guys are going to roll in there. I don’t know who’s going in there in some spots, but it doesn’t matter. Whoever goes out there first doesn’t mean they are going to finish it.

Offensive Coordinator Mack Leftwich was also not worried about depth, but wanted to see some of the new players take the field on Saturday.

“Being Game One, we are going to see a lot of new faces in there,” Leftwich said. “Those guys know the expectation of the game, which is, do your job and make plays. On the offensive line, it is to communicate on a high level and play physically.

Texas State will look to maximize the amount of substitutes, both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball, with the expectation of winning.

“We are going to sub quite a bit and it’s going to be hot,” Kinne said. “I want to see a bunch of guys play. But don’t be mistaken, we are going out there to win this ballgame. I’m excited to see a bunch of guys play and how we compete.”

Those expectations are not lost on the offense either.

“No matter who is in the game, the expectation on how we perform on offense doesn’t change,” Leftwich said. “We are expected to go out there and score every time we touch the ball.”

Though he elected to not name a starting quarterback until kickoff, Kinne noted that both T.J. Finley and Malik Hornsby will have their opportunities to shine.

“It’s important for Baylor to prepare for both quarterbacks,” Kinne said. “They have two different skill sets. Our offense will look different when those guys are out there.”

For Leftwich, the offensive coordinator, he said he wants to see both quarterbacks take advantage of the offense.

“We just want them to play confident,” Leftwich said. “That is the big thing, to have confidence in the plan. Just know what I’m looking for when I’m calling the plays and why I call certain plays. Get the ball in the right spot, keep us in a positive play, keep the chains moving and play at an efficient pace.”

But perhaps most key is the Bobcats playing in a game scenario that for the first time this year sees them as a team.

“It’ll be important to get them out there in a game atmosphere,” Kinne said. “We try to practice that way, but it’s never going to be the same. There will be a lot of fans out there, the lights will be bright and it will be a good evaluation. At the same time, the best players are going to play. We are not going to put anyone out there who is not going to be ready to go.”

Kickoff for Texas State-Baylor will be 6 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium in Waco.

cmcwilliams@sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc