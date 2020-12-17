Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Steam rose from the San Marcos River near The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment on Thursday. Temperatures fell below 32 degrees Thursday morning, causing the steam to form as the river remained its usual 72 degrees. Daily Record photo by Gerald Castillo

STEAMY MORNING

Thu, 12/17/2020 - 7:05pm
Thursday, December 17, 2020

Steam rose from the San Marcos River near The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment on Thursday. Temperatures fell below 32 degrees Thursday morning, causing the steam to form as the river remained its usual 72 degrees. 

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020