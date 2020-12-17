Steam rose from the San Marcos River near The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment on Thursday. Temperatures fell below 32 degrees Thursday morning, causing the steam to form as the river remained its usual 72 degrees. Daily Record photo by Gerald Castillo
STEAMY MORNING
Steam rose from the San Marcos River near The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment on Thursday. Temperatures fell below 32 degrees Thursday morning, causing the steam to form as the river remained its usual 72 degrees.