Stormy weather shakes up holiday weekend

Wed, 05/27/2020 - 12:00am
Wednesday, May 27, 2020

San Marcos saw heavy downpours and windy weather Sunday evening through the afternoon on Monday. Over 2 inches of rain fell in a 24-hour period, according to the National Weather Service. Above, the San Marcos Fire Department responded to a trapped vehicle Sunday at the corner of San Antonio Street and Scott Street after a tree fell on the car.  Daily Record photo by Toy Mendez.

Sunday's storms and high winds caused a large branch to snap on the 800 block of Moore Street. Daily Record photo by Gerald Castillo

