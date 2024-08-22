STUDENT HOUSING

One dorm opens, another going up

Texas State University opened the new Hilltop Housing Complex featuring two dorms and around 1,000 beds. Now, attention turns to the other on-campus housing project under construction, the Canyon Residence Hall, which is scheduled to be open for the school year.

The two new dorms that opened for this fall are Alamito Hall and Cibolo Hall. They represent the north and south towers of the Hilltop Housing Complex, which is located where Burleson Hall and Hornsby Hall were located. The new seven story, 241,000 square foot complex is located, generally speaking, near the intersection of Sessom Drive and North LBJ Drive.

The next housing project to come online will be the Canyon Residence Hall, which will also be seven stories tall. With 224,000 square feet of space it will include 942 beds. It is located at the corner of Academy Street and the rerouted James Street next to the existing San Marcos Hall.

“Canyon Residence Hall is near Harris Dining Hall and the LBJ Student Center and located within our Engineering and Science neighborhood,” said Scott Rouse, Office of Facilities, Planning, Design and Construction associate director. “Each resident room provides a large amount of natural daylight and high ceilings. Each community area provides a distinct entrance and sense of place, and security is included at all entry/ exit points.”

The new residence hall will largely be double residence rooms and will provide a number of amenities.

“Two residence director apartments and one staff apartment are included along with a majority of double resident rooms, and [there will be a] limited number of single, triples and accessible rooms in each community,” Rouse said. “Ground floor amenities consist of a Seminar Room with 24 seats, a Commons Lounge, Gaming Room, TV Lounge, Collaborative Study Space, a Student Kitchen with counter seating, Package Pick-up area and Laundry Room. Study and Lounge Spaces are located on each of the floors.”

Texas State has a goal to house 95% of first-time college students on campus while also providing housing options for returning students that want to live on campus.

The Canyon Residence Hall project was developed following a study on how to continue to meet that goal.

Much like the opening of the Hilltop Housing Complex this last week, the Canyon Residence Hall will be open for students in August of 2025 after construction started in December of 2023. The budget for the project is listed as $124 million, and Rouse said the project is on time and on budget.

To follow the progress of the project, visit facilities.txst.edu/pdc/ construction/canyon-reshall. html.