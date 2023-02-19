Student leaders share ideas with superintendent at lunch program

Members of the Superintendent’s Student Leadership Council met for their monthly lunch meeting on Feb.13, where they discussed qualities found in leaders.

Student leaders from across San Marcos CISD’s campuses gathered at San Marcos High School’s library to discuss leadership skills and qualities during an hour-long meeting.

Students were asked to consider what leadership skills they possess and how they would like to grow as leaders during the meeting.

Members of the council each wrote down words they believe describe good leaders. In groups, students teamed up to create a word cloud, showcasing what they collectively believe makes a good leader.

Students then visited each group’s station to learn how each other defines leadership.

Words and phrases such as creativity, passionate, problem solver, selfless and hard-working highlighted the words used to define leadership.

Students also identified leaders in their lives who highlight the Five Practices of Exemplary Leadership, which include those who “model the way, inspire a shared vision, challenge the process, enable others to act and encourage the heart.”

The monthly meeting ended with a pizza lunch and updates from Superintendent Dr. Michael Cardona.

In addition, the Superintendent’s Student Leadership Council is in its third year. Students on the council were nominated by their principals. Each elementary school has two fifth grade representatives. Each middle school and SMHS is given two representatives per grade. The purpose of the council is for members to learn and grow their leadership skills as well as serve as an advisory board to the superintendent.

Members give feedback on items he asks about and they provide feedback and raise awareness to concerns around their respective campuses.