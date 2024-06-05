Students asked to submit art for ‘What Goes Here Flows Here 2025’ calendar contest

The Public Works Department’s stormwater management division is accepting art submissions for the “What Goes Here Flows Here 2025” calendar contest. This initiative aims to spread awareness about the critical importance of water quality and stormwater pollution prevention.

San Marcos area students in grades K-12 are encouraged to participate in this creative contest. The submissions should highlight key themes such as water quality, stormwater pollution prevention, the mantra “only rain down the drain,” and the protection of the San Marcos River.

• Eligibility: Contestants must be San Marcos area students in grades K through 12. Only one entry per student is allowed.

• Originality: All artwork must be original. Any copyrighted or computer- generated art will be disqualified.

• Format: Artwork must be submitted on 8 ½ by 11-inch paper or poster in landscape orientation.

• Materials: Crayons, markers, ink, paint, watercolors, cut paper, or fabric can all be used.

• After Submission: The artwork will become the property of the City of San Marcos and will not be returned.

The deadline for submissions is June 30, 2024. Contest winners will have their art displayed in the What Goes Here Flows Here 2025 calendar. To print the contest submission form visit, sanmarcostx.gov/ CalendarContest.