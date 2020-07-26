Study ranks San Marcos among most financially impacted college towns during virus crisis Sun, 07/26/2020 - 12:00am San Marcos ranked ninth in a study of college towns most economically impacted by COVID-19, and in the most impacted fourth of college towns for four of their six metrics. Though efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 across the U.S. have impacted local economies and residents heavily, college towns are ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Study ranks San Marcos among most financially impacted college towns during virus crisis