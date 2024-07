Summer in the Park is a concert series occurring every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Blue Water Highway played July 25, and tomorrow will be Seth James. Above right and left, Blue Water Highway entertaining the crowd. Right, Kristy Chapa selling merchandise for Blue Water Highway. Below, Justin Maldonado, Kim Maldonado, Jackson Maldonado Kennedy Maldonado, Jenny Swing, Townes Swing and Nick Swing.

Daily Record photos by Shannon West