At approximately 8:39 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, San Marcos Police were called to the Econo Lodge Hotel, 811 S. Guadalupe Street, and upon arrival located a deceased male inside one of the rooms. The decedent was identified as 33-year-old Andreas Mihanpoor and next of kin was notified. A final ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!