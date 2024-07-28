Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in, charged with Intoxicated Manslaughter

Maria Guadalupe Herrera Rangel, 70, of Mexico, was killed in a car crash on Interstate 35 in San Marcos on July 14. The San Marcos Police Department has now arrested and charged a man for allegedly causing the accident and leaving the scene.

Emmanuel Nicholas Martinez, 35, of Seguin, turned himself in on July 24. Martinez faces charges of Collision Involving Death and Intoxication Manslaughter with Vehicle. Bond has been set at $50,000 for each charge.

According to the preliminary investigation by the San Marcos Police Department, the black SUV Rangel was in along with four other passengers was struck by a Toyota Sienna minivan causing the SUV to spin out, hit the 208 northbound exit sign and roll over. Rangel was ejected from the front passenger seat. The other four passengers in the SUV sustained minor injuries.

An off-duty state trooper witnessed the crash and told police the minivan stopped briefly after striking the SUV before it left the scene. The trooper followed the minivan to an apartment complex near FM 110. The minivan crashed into a dumpster. The driver was last seen running away from the vehicle.