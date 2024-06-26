SWAT called, Dripping Springs man arrested

Suspect allegedly shot at police, neighbor’s home while out on bail

A Dripping Springs man, Nathan Nattin, IV, was arrested after the Hays County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 600 block of Terrace Canyon Dr. shortly after 1:21 p.m. on Saturday June 22 to reports of a gunshot.

Witnesses told deputies that a man was seen walking in the street, yelling obscenities to others and to himself, and imitating a gun with his hand, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The man was also seen running aggressively toward houses and down a driveway, according to witnesses.

Witnesses said they heard gun shots fired and an explosion near the residence; but did not report seeing a weapon. When deputies arrived, they reported they were shot at once, according to the HSCO spokesman Lt. Clint Pulpan.

Hays County SWAT, a crisis negotiations team, and a drone team were called to assist deputies. Drove surveillance identified the suspect in his residence.

After a nearly two-hour standoff between Nattin and Hays County SWAT/Negotiators, Nattin exited his residence and was taken into custody without further incident.

While executing a search warrant on Nattin’s residence, law enforcement officers found multiple firearms in the home and were seized as evidence. Narcotic substances such as Marijuana and Psilocybin (Shrooms) were also found and seized as evidence.

Investigators also discovered an apparent bullet hole in a neighboring residence, and evidence was located on scene that support that the belief that a bullet was fired from Nattin’s property, striking his neighbors home. No explosive devices were found.

As a result of this investigation, Nattin was charged with Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon (Against a Peace Officer), a 2nd degree felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance, Penalty Group II, a 2nd degree felony; and Deadly Conduct (Discharge Firearm at a Habitation), a class A misdemeanor.

Nathan Nattin is currently incarcerated within the Hays County Law Enforcement Center with total bond set at $560,000.