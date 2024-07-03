SWAT team apprehends suspect in Wimberley

On June 27 at approximately 3 a.m. the Hays County Special Weapons and Tactics Team conducted a warrant service at the 4000 block of Ledgerock Rd. in Wimberley.

Raymond Banda, born January 8, 1972, was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held in the Hays County Jail on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon F2, Terroristic Threat to a Family Member and Household and a Motion to Revoke Probation in Brown County.

The incident is currently under investigation and more charges may follow. If readers have any additional information regarding this incident, contact Hays County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip online at CallCrimeStoppers.com or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.