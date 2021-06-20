Sweet time had at Garland Warren, Nelvia L. Burleson Memorial Cake Auction

Community members came out to celebrate Juneteenth and raise funds for scholarships at the Garland Warren, Nelvia L. Burleson Memorial Cake Auction on Friday. The event helped raise funds to benefit Juneteenth Committee of San Marcos scholarship recipients. The Juneteenth Committee has sponsored scholarships for area high school graduates for ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!