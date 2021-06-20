Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Sweet time had at Garland Warren, Nelvia L. Burleson Memorial Cake Auction
Sweet time had at Garland Warren, Nelvia L. Burleson Memorial Cake Auction
Sweet time had at Garland Warren, Nelvia L. Burleson Memorial Cake Auction

Sweet time had at Garland Warren, Nelvia L. Burleson Memorial Cake Auction

Sun, 06/20/2021 - 5:00am

Community members came out to celebrate Juneteenth and raise funds for scholarships at the Garland Warren, Nelvia L. Burleson Memorial Cake Auction on Friday. The event helped raise funds to benefit Juneteenth Committee of San Marcos scholarship recipients. The Juneteenth Committee has sponsored scholarships for area high school graduates for ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021