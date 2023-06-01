SWISH INTO SUMMER

With the summer movie season back to a somewhat type of normal after the ending of the pandemic, members of the Mermaid Society got their tails on and headed to the premiere of Disney’s live version of “The Little Mermaid,” on Thursday, May 25. San Marcos is the Mermaid Capital of the United States. For those looking for other film moments this summer, the San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department will host its free “Movies in Your Park” every Tuesday throughout the summer. The movie usually begins at approximately 8:45 p.m., with pre-movie activities beginning at 7:30 p.m. Movie locations do vary so check the department online to confirm. As of now, these are the times and films for this summer:

June 27, Surf's Up, Rio Vista Pool; July 11, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Plaza Park; July 18, The Lego Batman Movie, Plaza Park; July 25; Lightyear, Bobcat Stadium; Aug. 1, DC League of Super Pets, Plaza Park; Aug. 8, Top Gun: Maverick, San Marcos Regional Airport; and Aug.11, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Dunbar Park.