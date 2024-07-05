Take a flight in historic planes this weekend

Add a visit to the Central Texas Wing of the Commemorative Air Force in San Marcos, Texas, to your Fourth of July weekend plans. Celebrate this Independence Day with a living history experience featuring authentic World War II warbirds. The Central Texas Wing’s hangar will be opening its doors to the public and hosting the Independence Warbird Weekend on Saturday, July 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, July 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In celebration of this Fourth of July weekend, the Central Texas Wing of the CAF will be offering living history flights to the public. Get a front-row seat to history and ride in an authentic World War II aircraft. Experience the thrill of flying in WWII vintage warbirds, including the B-25 Mitchell 'Yellow Rose,' C-45 Expeditor 'Lone Star Lady,' North American AT-6 Texan, U-3A Blue Canoe and BT13 Basic Trainer.

For visitors who prefer to keep both feet on the ground, there is plenty to see and do. 'That’s All Brother' recently returned to San Marcos after participating in the 80th Anniversary of D-Day in Europe will be open for ground tours. This historic aircraft led over 800 C-47s in a night drop of more than 13,000 paratroopers behind enemy lines on D-Day, June 6, 1944.

Step back in time as you walk through one of only two working hangars from WWII. Built in 1943. This historic hangar is home to the Central Texas Wing of the CAF. The Central Texas Wing invites the public to explore the majestic WWII warbirds on display and enjoy the air-conditioned museum, memorial library, and engaging displays for kids.

CAF members will be available to give tours and answer any questions you may have. Admission to the hangar is free, though there is a cost for the History Flights. Book your living history flight experiences at www.centraltexaswing. org and click on “Book a Ride.”

Make this Fourth of July weekend and memorable one filled with history, aviation, and patriotism at the Central Texas Wing of the Commemorative Air Force in San Marcos, Texas.