TALENTED STRIKERS

Sun, 05/08/2022 - 5:00am
Mendez Elementary students show off their skills
Sunday, May 8, 2022

Mendez Elementary School hosted a community reception, thanking volunteer community partners on Friday. Mendez students, who go by their mascot name ‘Strikers,’ showcased their talents during a show for community members. Mendez’s GarageBand performed, Jacob Prado sang “Somebody You Loved,” George Garcia worked on art to the sounds of Mozart, Camila Villareal sang “La Llorona (below left), and Mendez’s Ballet Folklorico (below right) performed. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter

