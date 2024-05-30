Last week, dignitaries across the area convened at the San Marcos Regional Airport to commemorate the completion of Taxiway Alpha and its reconstruction.

The improvements made to Taxiway Alpha are like those made to Taxiway Charlie in July 2023. The project scope includes improvements to enhance safety through the installation of an upgraded LED lighting system, new signage and markings and a total replacement of the taxiway pavement to limit the risk of debris damage. The improvements made to Taxiway Alpha enhanced the overall safety for taxiing aircrafts and allowed pilots visual clarity when utilizing the taxiway.

The $6.7 million reconstruction project was funded with a Federal Aviation Administration discretionary grant issued by the TxDOT Aviation Division. The San Marcos City Council approved $737,000 from the City’s general fund to be used toward the project, representing approximately 10% of total costs. Reconstruction kicked off in October 2023 and, despite inclement weather, stayed on schedule and within budget.