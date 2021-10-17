Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Teachers told to offer books with 'opposing' Holocaust views

Sun, 10/17/2021 - 5:00am

SOUTHLAKE (AP) — A Texas school district administrator told teachers that if they have books about the Holocaust in their classrooms, they should also have books that offer “opposing” or “other” viewpoints on the subject.Gina Peddy, the executive director of curriculum and instruction for the Carroll Independent School District in ...

