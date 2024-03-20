Ted Breihan to be honored at golf tournament for LBJ Museum

The LBJ Museum of San Marcos is set to host the 21st Annual Ted Breihan Open Golf Tournament on Friday, April 19, at Kissing Tree Golf Club. All proceeds are going towards supporting the museum’s endeavors.

Ted Breihan, a revered community leader, and former member of the museum’s board of directors, is being honored posthumously. Breihan, a 1953 graduate of Southwest Texas, now Texas State University, was deeply involved in the San Marcos community. He served on the San Marcos City Council from 1974 to 1980 and was actively engaged with various community organizations such as the Southside Community Center, the Scheib Center and the United Methodist Church. This included serving on the museum’s board of directors from 2000 to 2014. His contributions left a lasting impact on the city, before his passing on November 17, 2021 at the age of 95.

The tournament will begin with check-in at 7 a.m., followed by a tee time at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start. Participants will enjoy a day of golfing, concluding with a lunch and a raffle. This event promises to be a wonderful opportunity to support a local institution while enjoying a round of golf.

Sponsorship opportunities are available including breakfast snacks, lunch sponsorship, beverage cart as well as cart, raffle and hole sponsors.

For more information or to register for the tournament, contact the mu- seum at 512-353-3300, visit the museum’s website at www.lbjmuseum. com, or email director@lbjmuseum.com.

The LBJ Museum, located on the square in downtown San Marcos, offers exhibits and archives showcasing the formative years of President Lyndon B. Johnson during his time at Texas State University from 1927 to 1930. The museum is open to the public free of charge and operates Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.