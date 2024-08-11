Texas Army National Guard virtual enlistment at Gary Job Corps

Captain Karla Lewis, 49th Finance Battalion Office in Charge, performed the Oath of Enlistment to future Soldiers. Anesha Henderson promoted the Virtual Enlistment possibility as the Coordinator of the Military Opportunity Specialty Training Program (MOST). Future Soldiers have already had their physicals and given career choices at the MEPS Site in San Antonio the final action was the Oath of Enlistment performed at Gary Job Corps. Pictured are Texas Army National Guard Personnel, Future Gary Job Corps Soldiers, and Job Corps Management Staff; SGT Vince Cortez, Ashton Valera(Military Intelligence), Michael Brietzke(Aviation), MSG Robert Pearson, Anesha Henderson, CTR Supervisor, Scarlett Vega Alexandria(

Airborne), Alexander Wryre(Airborne), SFC Robert Mackey, and Nicole Sanchez, OA/CTS Director.

Photo courtesy of Gary Job Corps.