Texas Briefly

1 dead, 1 hurt in St Patrick's Day shooting at Texas pub

CORPUS CHRISTI, (AP) — One woman was killed and another injured in a shooting on St. Patrick's Day at an Irish pub in southeast Texas, authorities said.

The shooting happened Tuesday night at Molly's Irish Sports Pub in Corpus Christi and a suspect is in custody, police spokesman Travis Pace said.

When officers arrived, they found one woman dead and another who had been shot in the torso, the Corpus Christi Caller Times reported. Police interviewed witnesses and identified a suspect, who was later arrested after a brief foot chase, Pace said.

The suspect's name was not immediately released but Pace said that person will likely face charges of murder and aggravated assault.

Pace said the investigation was ongoing but “it's not a random act of violence.”

Unlike a few other Texas cities, Corpus Christi had not shut down its bars or restaurants amid concerns of the coronavirus.

Halliburton to furlough 3,500 workers at Houston campus

HOUSTON (AP) — Halliburton will institute a mandatory furlough for 3,500 employees in Houston beginning next week amid falling oil prices.

The furlough will begin Monday and will last up to 60 days, company spokeswoman Emily Mir said Wednesday.

During the furlough, affected employees will work one week on followed by one week off, the Houston-based company said. Employees will maintain their benefits, including health insurance, during the week off but will not be paid.

“We believe moving to this schedule will allow us to best manage costs and provide full benefits for our employees during this difficult market,” Mir said.