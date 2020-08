TEXARKANA (AP) — A federal judge in Texas sentenced a former male stripper to more than 16 years in prison following his conviction on charges related to having a shank in jail and threatening to have a white supremacist gang kill a witness. Collin Garrett Hayden, 28, was sentenced on Thursday.

