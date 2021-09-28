Texas has a constitutional amendments election this year. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 4.

There's a statewide election on Nov. 2, but it’s one without any statewide candidates.

Instead, the election will feature eight statewide constitutional amendments that address topics ranging from religious freedom to taxes to judicial eligibility. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 4. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Oct. 22. Early voting in the state runs Oct. 18-29.

How can I register to vote?

Texans need to fill out a voter registration application at least 30 days before the election. You can request the application through the mail or find one at county voter registrars' offices, post offices, government offices or high schools. While you can't register online to vote in Texas unless you’re updating your driver’s license, you can print out the online application and mail it to the voter registrar in your county. Applications have to be postmarked by the Oct. 4 deadline. Download your application here.

How can I register to vote by mail?

To be eligible to vote by mail in Texas, you must be:

65 years or older

Sick or disabled

Out of the county during the early voting period and Election Day

In jail but eligible to vote

You can print a form here or request one to be mailed to you here. Once the form is filled out, you will need to address and mail it to the early voting clerk in your county or fax the form if that option is available in the early voting clerk’s office. You also have the option of submitting a scanned copy of the completed and signed application to the early voting clerk via email, according to the Texas secretary of state's office. You can look up the early voting clerk in your county here.

If the form is faxed or emailed, then the hard copy of the application must be mailed and received by the early voting clerk no later than the fourth business day.

Is there a way to confirm whether I'm registered to vote?

The Texas secretary of state's website will tell you whether you're registered if you log in using one of these three ways:

Providing your Texas driver's license number and date of birth

Providing your first and last names, date of birth and what county you reside in

Providing your date of birth and Voter Unique Identifier, which appears on your voter registration certificate

Check if you're registered to vote here.

Where am I allowed to vote early?

Voters could cast ballots at any polling location in the county where they are registered to vote. You can find voting locations on the Texas secretary of state's website.

Who is eligible to vote early?

Anyone registered to vote may vote early, but they must do it in person unless they qualify to vote by mail.

Are polling locations the same on Election Day as they are during early voting?

Not always. Before heading out to cast your ballot, it's recommended that you check the open polling locations in your area. In some counties, Election Day voting may be restricted to sites in your designated precinct.

Disclosure: The Texas secretary of state has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2021/09/27/texas-register-vote-constitutional-amendment/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.