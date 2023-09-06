Texas historic courthouse preservation program grant cycle is now open

The Texas Historical Commission’s (award-winning Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program will open its next grant cycle in February– but now is the time for county and city governments to confirm their grant program eligibility and take note of important deadlines leading up to the grant application deadline. Counties or cities that own a building that is over 49 years old and functions or previously functioned as the primary seat of county government are eligible to participate.

For 2024, Round 13 grant applicants are eligible to receive up to $10 million (up from $6 million). The 88th Texas Legislature appropriated $45 million for the 2024-25 grant cycle and raised the grant cap for the THC’s courthouse program.

The THCPP provides partial matching grants supporting the restoration of historic county courthouses. The program awards three types of grants: Planning grants to produce architectural plans and specifications for a future full restoration; Construction grants to fully restore a historic courthouse; and Emergency grants to address critical issues endangering a historic courthouse or its occupants, including damage caused by natural disasters.

The Round 13 grant cycle will open in early February 2024. To be eligible to apply, counties or cities must have a THCPP-approved master plan filed with the THC before April 5, 2024. Please note that master plan preparation requires hiring a professional preservation consultant, typically an architect, and takes about four to six months to prepare.

An outline of master plan requirements along with the THCPP Round 13 timeline for submitting applications, construction plans and specifications, and new preservation master plans is available on the THC’s website at www.thc.texas.gov/thcpp. Recently adopted Courthouse Advisory Committee Recommendations and subsequent programmatic changes are also available there. Grant applications are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 13. 2024.