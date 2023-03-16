Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Above, Spencer Schwarz and Julie Albertson of the Texas Pie Company in Kyle go all out to celebrate the biggest pie holiday of the year: Pi Day, March 14. Albertson started out in the pie business with the Wimberley Pie Company at the age of 24 before relocating to Kyle and becoming the Texas Pie Company. “My husband and I have a lot of fun,” Albertson said. The husband and wife team have been selling pies in Kyle since 1989. Right, the Texas Pie Company is located at 202 W. Center Street in Kyle. It is also a full-service restaurant serving daily lunch specials, casseroles, sandwiches, salads and other desserts.
Texas Pie Company celebrates Pi Day

Thu, 03/16/2023 - 12:00am
