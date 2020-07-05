Texas sees 6.5% decrease in sales tax revenue, brings in $2.67 billion in June

Texas brought in $2.67 billion in state sales tax revenue in June, a 6.5% decrease from June 2019’s revenues, according to Comptroller Glenn Hegar. The comptroller’s office stated that the majority of June’s sales tax revenue is based on sales made in May, which saw relaxed widespread social distancing requirements throughout ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!