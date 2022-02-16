Texas State’s OWLS to host informational session at library

Texas State University’s Department of Organization, Workforce, and Leadership Studies (OWLS) will host an informational session at the San Marcos Public Library on Friday, Feb. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The OWLS department offers one undergraduate degree program, the Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences (BAAS), and three graduate degree programs, the Master of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies (MSIS), the Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies (MAIS), and the Master of Education with a Major in Management of Technical Education (MEd).

Here are some reasons this program may be right for you:

Individualized degree plans for each student.

100% Online and hybrid options.

Accelerated 8-week vs traditional 16-week courses.

Designed for working adults.OWLS students are primarily non-traditional.

BAAS students can receive up to 24 college credit hours for work/life experience.

OWLS welcomes anyone to attend who would like to speak with a representative to learn more about the program and its offerings. OWLS faculty and staff are committed to helping you graduate. For more information about the OWLS program, visit our website at owls.txstate.edu or call our main line at 512-245-2115.