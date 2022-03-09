Texas State to host 2022 Innovation Lab at SXSW

Texas State University is set to host the 2022 Innovation Lab at the SXSW Interactive Festival in Austin.

The innovation lab will be an interactive event showcasing the university’s student-lab technology projects. TXST’s SXSW event takes place Sunday at the Great Room of the W Austin, 200 Lavaca St. between 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Texas State said Sunday’s Innovation Lab will feature students using and creating new technology to solve real-world issues. Students will showcase ideas and innovative technologies developed through research initiatives involving a wide array of disciplines. Corporate partners will also demonstrate their role in mentoring and helping students bring their research to the marketplace during the event.

Groups presenting

pitches include:

Argumentation – developing first accessible versions of diagramming apps for college courses

Beats and Lyrics to Go – mobile opportunities for music engagement for children, youth and young adults

Bobcat Aerospace – design and construction of a level 3 sounding rocket capable of delivering a nine-pound payload to 10,000 feet

Bobcat Racing – competitive challenge to design, fund, manufacture and develop a formula-style race car

Bobcat Repurpose – machines dedicated to repurpose/recycling post-consumer plastic waste

CIEDAR Consortium – building nine smart living labs of more than 1 million square feet on 800 acres to house 6,000 researchers

Digital Twin for Material Handling Operators in an Industry 4.0 Environment – digital twin prototype analyzes operator fatigue and provides feedback in augmented reality environment

Dual-Use Wideband Microphone Array System – relaying voice communications and alerts to users if ultrasonic anomalies detected

Eye Movements in Mixed Reality – demonstration of how eye tracking can deliver password free authentication and increase access to healthcare via VR devices

Incident Reporting App for Fire Services – interactive bot to help firefighters learn, remember and reference incident report writing and coding best practices

mASkeD App – aid to those with Autism Spectrum Disorder to improve the quality of their social interactions by identifying the emotion of conversation partner

Measuring the Decay of Muons Through Earth’s Atmosphere – high-altitude balloon mission to study properties of the upper atmosphere as a function of altitude, location and climate

Solarsno Shave Ice – fully solar/battery powered, clean energy food trucks operating in three locations in Austin

SpExoDISKS – allows interaction by astronomers with acquired spectra of exoplanet disks

Texas State Community Stories with Augmented Reality – reimagining forgotten histories and stories of the Texas State community through augmented reality

The Texas State Innovation Lab is open to all SXSW Interactive badge holders or special guests of Texas State.

For more information, visit www.ua.txstate.edu/innovationlab. Inquiries may be directed to Anna Chowdhury at developmentoffice@txstate.edu.

Information provided by Texas State University