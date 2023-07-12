Texas State names assistant vice president for innovation and commercialization

Texas State University Vice President for Research Shreek Mandayam has named Yatin Karpe as the new assistant vice president for Innovation and Commercialization.

He will start at Texas State on Sept. 1.

Karpe comes to Texas State from Rowan University, where he served as director of technology commercialization and Rowan Innovations for the last six years.

At Rowan, he was responsible for facilitating the expansion of the commercialization of Rowan inventions, encouraging industry engagement and identifying regional and federal entrepreneurial resources for academic innovators for that institution.

Before his service at Rowan, Karpe served as the associate director of the Office of Technology Transfer at Lehigh University for 11 years.

Prior to that he worked as technology manager within the office of technology transfer at North Carolina State University.

“I am delighted to welcome Dr. Karpe to the senior leadership team in the Division of Research,” Mandayam said. “He brings over 21 years of experience managing all aspects of innovation management, intellectual property, technology transfer, commercialization, economic development and external engagement in an academic environment.”

In his new role, Karpe will be responsible for driving transformative and sustainable initiatives to translate academic discoveries from Texas State into commercial products to benefit society, impact global public health and improve the overall quality of life.

According to the press release Karpe will work with the VPR and senior leadership to set an agenda that defines the university’s program in innovation, commercialization and external economic engagement.

These efforts will contribute to advancing Texas State’s Run to R1–a continued move where the university is seeking to be designated as a top research school in the United States as well as globally.

Karpe will continue to serve on committees of several regional, national and international organizations, such as the Association of University Technology Managers, TechConnect World Conference and Innovation Showcase, World Intellectual Property Forum and the University Industry Innovation Network.

He is chair of the AUTM Foundation, as well as a certified registered technology transfer professional (RTTP).

Karpe obtained his bachelor of science in engineering degree from the University of Bombay. He holds a master’s degree from the University of Georgia and received his Ph.D. from North Carolina State University.