Texas State to offer more online learning courses for fall semester

Texas State University will offer more online learning courses for the fall semester as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

University President Denise Trauth announced Friday that Texas State would offer four different learning options — Online classes, hybrid classes, “flexible” face-to-face classes and traditional face-to-face classes.

“We have introduced ‘flexible’ face-to-face courses that use both in-person and online instruction to reduce classroom density; this allows for social distancing while maintaining the benefits of face-to-face instruction,” Trauth said in a letter released Friday. “We have significantly increased the number of online classes. Finally, we will provide face-to-face course instruction for those students who choose it or need it for degree completion.”

Trauth said the university knows that some students will thrive with fully online classes but others prefer more face-to-face courses.

“Faculty members have worked with their departments and schools to propose the best way to deliver classes to meet learning goals, degree and licensure requirements, and students’ needs,” Trauth said. “Our faculty have worked hard to enhance online course delivery and to identify the best way to deliver class material and instruction. To support them, we have installed new technology in classrooms to allow for online instructional delivery, recording of lectures, and other features that add even more choice and flexibility.”

The university has implemented multiple safety measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on its campuses.

The university is requiring everyone to wear a face covering indoors and outdoors unless alone. Additionally, capacity limits have been set for classrooms, meeting rooms and other spaces to ensure that 50% or less than a room’s maximum occupancy is present at a time. Texas State has also reconfigured furniture in its learning spaces in its campuses to allow for social distancing. There will also be optimized air condition systems for better ventilation, multiple hand sanitizing stations, adjusted walking patterns to minimize personal contact and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

Texas State has also increased its telehealth services, COVID-19 testing and contract tracing capabilities, Trauth said. Testing is available through the Student Health Center for those who have virus symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who tested positive.

As the fall semester draws near, Trauth said the university will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation around its campuses.

“Our Chief Medical Officer (Emilio Carranco), local public health officials, the President’s Cabinet, and I are monitoring the COVID-19 situation daily, and we will adjust university operations accordingly,” Trauth said. “Every decision is made with the goal to prioritize the health, wellness, and safety of our students, faculty, and staff, and to deliver on our mission and shared values.”