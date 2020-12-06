Texas State students participate in 2020 International Collegiate Sales Competition

Four Texas State students represented The Center for Professional Sales from the McCoy College of Business at Texas State University at the 9th Annual International Collegiate Sales Competition held virtually from Nov. 12 – 14.

Kristen Brom and Taylor Stewart represented Texas State as role play competitors, and Molly King and Richard Price were sales management competitors.

Hosted by Florida State University, a member of the University Sales Center Alliance, the mission of the competition was to develop critical skills needed by today’s sales graduates and foster best practices among sales organizations worldwide.

The Sales Role Play and Sales Management teams earned an overall fourth place finish for the World Cup of Sales standings at the International Collegiate Sales Competition. The sponsors were ReliaQuest and DLL. ReliaQuest is a leader in the cyber security business. DLL is a global vendor finance company with more than EUR 30 billion in assets. ReliaQuest served as the selling company and DLL acted as the buying company. There were over 80 universities competing in the two competitions.

Brom garnered a Final Four appearance — third runner up — in the individual role play competition In addition, Stewart finished as a semifinalist in the competition. The scenarios dealt with ReliaQuest solving major cyber security issues with a major vendor financial company, DLL. There were a total of 160-plus competitors in the role play competition.

The sales management team of King and Price advanced to the fist round from a qualification round which eliminated two-thirds of the competition. The scenario involved PayCom and a certain challenge about developing a viable prospect system. Their point totals greatly added to the overall total for placement in the World Cup of Sales. Dr. Aditya Gupta is the Sales Management coach.

The coach of the role play team and the assistant coach, Mr. Wayne Noll and Nicole Palm, had this to say about the role play competitors: "Our students have a tremendous work ethic, great attitude and are very competitive. We knew they would be ready.”

Brom and Stewart had this to say about their experience: "The opportunity to be a part of a selling team from the McCoy College of Business is truly an honor. Being able to continue the tradition of performing at the highest level is extremely inspirational. I am so thankful for the support of the Center for Professional Sales."

King and Price also added, “The opportunities for our future employment have been greatly enhanced by this unforgettable experience. We are so grateful.”

For more information, please contact Mr. Wayne Noll, assistant director of the Center for Professional Sales at Texas State University. AN23@txstate.edu, 210- 872-6655. The website for the Center for Professional Sales is: http://txstsalescenter.com. The Center for Professional Sales is a member of the USCA.