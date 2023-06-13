Texas State University announces it is partnering with UNITE to strengthen industry relationships

UNITE, a training, consulting and technology company and Texas State University recently announced they will work together to drive business engagement across the university and increase collaboration among internal teams.

'Strong partnerships are a key ingredient to take Texas State to the next level and give our students and graduates an edge,' said Texas State Vice President for Advancement Brooks Hull.

'Working with UNITE, we are able to maximize corporate partnerships and take a holistic approach to strategically deepen partner engagement and grow philanthropic giving– both critical to achieving our mission to serve our students and the state of Texas.'

“Holistic corporate engagement is a high priority for many universities. At UNITE we have become experts in helping universities work more effectively with the business community,” said Chris Svec, co-founder of UNITE. “Our proprietary process and valuation tools have been installed in 18 universities across the U.S., resulting in aligned internal teams going to business with a singular voice, and increased engagement. We are excited and honored to work with Brooks Hull and his team!”

The partnership between Texas State and UNITE commenced in June 2023.