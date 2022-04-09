Texas State University hosts event on understanding students with autism

The Texas State University Office of Disability Services hosted an “Understanding Students on the Autism Spectrum” online event on Wednesday afternoon to educate the campus community on ways to assist and work with students on the autism spectrum.

Gavin Steiger, Director of the Office of Disability Service, led the presentation that covered a wide range of topics including general facts about Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD), common characteristics of ASD and characters with autism depicted in movies and television.

“Autism Spectrum Disorders are an umbrella of neurological disorders characterized by severe and pervasive impairment in several areas of development such as social interaction, communication, or restricted, repetitive and stereotyped patterns of behavior,” Steiger said. “There are a wide range of severity and behavioral and learning profiles.”

Steiger brought up that while ASD can be many different things, over time it has become more easily diagnosable.

“I think that, especially at the college level, we’re seeing more students that realize that college can be an option for them and that’s why more of these students are making their way to colleges,” Steiger said.

Part of the presentation also went over techniques for faculty when working with students on the autism spectrum, suggesting that professors be clear and direct with communicating with autistic students and “if you’ve met one autistic person, you’ve only met one autistic person — it affects everyone differently.”

The presentation also recognized the resources that students on the autism spectrum have on campus including Disability Services, the Counseling Center, the Dean of Students, Academic Coaching and Advocates for Neurodivergence at Texas State (ANTS).

Following the presentation, those in attendance had the opportunity to ask questions.

For additional information, visit the Office of Disability Services website at https://www.ods.txstate.edu/.