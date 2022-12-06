Texas State University set to host fall commencement ceremonies this weekend

Texas State University will host six commencement ceremonies this weekend with more than 2,800 degree candidates expected to cross the stage.

All commencement ceremonies for bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree candidates will take place inside Strahan Arena at the University Events Center. Additional information is available at www.txstate.edu/commencement/.

Degree candidates from the College of Education, University College and Graduate College will attend the 10 a.m. commencement ceremony on Friday, Dec. 9.

Degree candidates from the McCoy College of Business Administration and Graduate College will attend the 2 p.m. commencement ceremony on Friday

Degree candidates from the College of Applied Arts and Graduate College will attend the 6 p.m. commencement ceremony on Friday.

Degree candidates from the College of Liberal Arts and Graduate College will attend the 10 a.m. commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Degree candidates from the College of Fine Arts and Communication, College of Health Professions and Graduate College will attend the 2 p.m. commencement ceremony on Saturday.

Degree candidates from the College of Science and Engineering and Graduate College will attend the 6 p.m. commencement ceremony on Saturday

Parking information for all commencement attendees is available at www.txstate.edu/commencement/guest-information/parking-seating---Strahan....