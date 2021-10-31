Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Texas sues the Biden administration over federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Sun, 10/31/2021 - 5:00am

Attorney General Ken Paxton, on behalf of the state, sued the Biden administration on Friday over its coronavirus vaccine mandate for federal contractors.The federal requirement, which is set to take effect Dec. 8, calls on all federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Texas lawsuit comes after ...

