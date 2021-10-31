Texas sues the Biden administration over federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates Sun, 10/31/2021 - 5:00am Attorney General Ken Paxton, on behalf of the state, sued the Biden administration on Friday over its coronavirus vaccine mandate for federal contractors.The federal requirement, which is set to take effect Dec. 8, calls on all federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Texas lawsuit comes after ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Texas sues the Biden administration over federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates