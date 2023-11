San Marcos High School’s Musical Theatre program was recently awarded the Broadway Experience for Youth Grant. The BEY award comes through the education and engagement team at Texas Performing Arts. The grant gives these Rattlers in the musical theatre program and their directors free tickets to a performance of 'Wicked' at the Bass Concert Hall in Austin in March 2024. The BEY grant will also provide an additional educational experience related to the show.

Photo provided by SMCISD