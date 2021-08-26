Third man arrested in connection with Kyle convenience store shooting

A third man was arrested in connection with a Kyle convenience store shooting that took place in November 2020.

U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Olegario “Moses” Eliseo Ochoa, 31, who had an active warrant issued for murder by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office. Ochoa was one of multiple suspects wanted in connection to a shooting that took place in a Poco Loco convenience store parking lot in Kyle on Nov. 2, 2020.

Following the incident, sheriff’s deputies responded to the convenience store located at 798 High Road regarding reports of shots fired. The Hays County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division began an investigation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and later learned that a juvenile male — later identified as Donavin Sepulveda, 16 — involved in the case was dropped off at an area hospital with a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead.

Two additional suspects were already in custody in the Hays County Jail. Robert Ochoa, 32, was arrested days after the fatal shooting on charges of capital murder. Robert Najar, 32, was arrested in January.