Thirsty Planet brewery moving to San Marcos

It's no surprise that Texas ranks among the top 10 states with the most craft breweries. With a burgeoning community of brewers and beer enthusiasts, the Lone Star State has firmly planted its flag in the craft beer revolution. According to the Texas Comptroller’s office and JobsEQ, a private-sector service that provides and analyzes labor market and economic data, breweries in Texas contributed an impressive $700 million to the gross state product (GSP) in 2020. This figure represents an annual growth rate of about 3 percent over the last decade, solidifying Texas’ position as a powerhouse in the industry. In fact, Texas breweries ranked third in the nation for economic impact during the same period, trailing only California and Pennsylvania.

Among the brewers making waves in this competitive market is Brian Smittle, founder of Thirsty Planet Brewing Company. With the continued rise of craft beer's popularity, Smittle is moving his operations from Austin to a new facility in San Marcos. The new location, a 21,000-square-foot facility located at 110 E. MLK in Crossroad Center, is set to become a beacon for craft beer enthusiasts in the re- gion.

“The move allows us to expand our brewing operations, increase production capacity, and continue our commitment to delivering high-quality, locally crafted beers to customers across the region,” Smittle said.

However, the road to success hasn’t always been smooth for Thirsty Planet. Founded in June 2010 on Circle Drive in Austin, the brewery quickly gained a reputation for its unique flavors and high-quality brews.

'Business was so good back then – we were brewing or packaging nearly 24 hours a day,' Smittle recalled.

But the good times were not to last. After moving to a new building at Congress in November, the brewery was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We kept track of weekly sales, and during the 10th week, we sold 369 kegs. Three weeks later, I sold five,” he said. “We finished down a million dollars in draft sales in 2010.”

Despite the challenges, Smittle remained optimistic.

“We had the number one craft draft account in Travis County when businesses began to shutter,” he adds, emphasizing the strong market position Thirsty Planet held before the pandemic. Now, with a fresh start in San Marcos, the three-decade brewmaster is eager to stage a comeback. The new facility, spanning 21,144 square feet, is a carefully chosen spot designed to optimize production with its three-vessel brew system and a range of fermenters, from 60-barrel to 90-barrel sizes.

“It’s a smaller footprint, but it’s everything we need,” Smittle explained. It's all great ‘batch-wise,’ for the Thirsty Goat and other brands that we're going to do as well.”

Beyond brewing, Smittle is committed to embedding Thirsty Planet into the fabric of the San Marcos community. He’s already planning to partner with local restaurants in the plaza to offer food options to patrons and is keen on supporting charitable causes.

“It’s important to be where the people are and support those charities,” he said. “Let’s have them find a way to turn beer into cancer research dollars.”

Currently, Austin Beerworks is brewing Thirsty Planet’s line of beers until the new location is up and running. Smittle is enthusiastic about the brewery's strategic location between Bexar and Travis Counties, highlighting San Marcos’ unique appeal.

“The beauty of this location is being between these two great cities, and San Marcos has so much to offer… there’s lots of density,” he noted.

Once open Smittle said his calculations show they will do 3,300,000 cans of beer the second full year out of the new location. Thirsty Planet beers will be sold in roughly 100 counties here in Texas.

The new facility will feature a taproom, an outdoor beer garden, and a kid- and pet-friendly area, alongside state-of-the-art brewing equipment. With no major renovations required before opening, Thirsty Planet is gearing up for a November launch, complete with grand opening events and special releases to celebrate the occasion. As the brewery looks to the future, it remains a beloved name in the regional craft beer community, known for its iconic brews like Thirsty Goat Amber Ale and Buckhead IPA. Thirsty Planet plans to employ about 20 people in a variety of roles.

As Thirsty Planet embarks on this exciting new chapter, it's clear that the craft beer movement in Texas is not just a trend, but a robust and growing industry. For Smittle and his team, the move to San Marcos represents more than just a change of scenery; it's a fresh start and a chance to further cement their place in Texas’ vibrant craft beer community.