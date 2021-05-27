THRILLING AVIATION: Go Wheels Up! Texas takes place this weekend at San Marcos Regional Airport

Folks from Hays County and the surrounding area can enjoy a front row seat to some aeronautical entertainment. VAST Concerts and Events are bringing back Go Wheels Up! Texas, this weekend at the San Marcos Regional Airport.

For a second time the event will host a car show, musical entertainment and the ever-popular air show.

“We’re all relieved and excited to get to do an event this year,” said concert host Cory Morrow in a statement. “We believe in giving San Marcos and Central Texas something to look forward to during these turbulent times. We just want to bring everyone together and celebrate what’s great about America and Texas. It's going to be an incredible weekend and we hope everybody in the community comes out to see what we have; what San Marcos has.”

The air show will feature the Air Force F-16 Viper demonstration team along with several performances by some of the top aerobatic pilots and skydivers in the nation. The car show will showcase hundreds of classic, exotic and unique automobiles from across the state. Morrow himself will headline the entertainment lineup which will also feature other well-known local and regional performers.

A portion of the proceeds will go to benefit area charities including the San Marcos Educational Foundation, the Greater San Marcos Youth Council and the Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Wing.

Tickets can be purchased prior to the event at gowheelsup.live or at the gate the day of the event. However, everyone is encouraged to purchase their tickets early to help with the flow of both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

IF YOU GO:

Official event hours are Noon-8 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Each day will follow the same schedule:

Noon: gates open to the general public.

Noon – 3 pm: car show and concerts

3 p.m. – 5 pm: air show

5 p.m. - 7:30pm: main stage concert

8 p.m.: gates close