Time to register for Bobcat Prowl 5K

Area runners – and walkers – it’s time to sign up for the fourth Bobcat Prowl to be held on Saturday, April 6, in west San Marcos. The Prowl begins at 115 Country Estates Drive, near the Country Estates swimming pool. The 8 a.m. event is a fundraiser for scholarships given annually by the Retired Faculty and Staff Association of Texas State University.

Runners can register on-line for $30 or at the event for $40 in seven age categories from 14-and-under to 60-plus.

Registration for 14-and-under is $20 online and $30 at the event. Prizes will be awarded at the end of the event for the top three male and female winners in each age group, plus other overall prizes. All runners will receive T-shirts and goodie bags. Online registrations will be taken until 5 p.m. April 3, but registrations will be taken beginning at 7 a.m. the day of the race. Online registrations are at www.athleteguild. com/event/san-marcostx/ 2024-bobcat-prowl-5k-run-walk Sponsors as of March 18 included Bethke Roofing, A+ Federal Credit Union, Creeds & Crests, First Lockhart National Bank, H-E-B, Pho Tran 88 Restaurant, Texas World Dance Company, and Chloe and John Navarrette. Sponsorships are still welcome. Information is available from event co-chair Darlene Schmidt,512-738-9018.

Since 2009, RFSA has awarded 37 scholarships for a total of $47,000.