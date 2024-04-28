TIME FOR YOUR CLOSE UP

Local photographer helps to empower subjects

Who wouldn’t relish the chance to be celebrated for their own unique beauty and photographed like a celebrity — of which local photographer Diana Scheunemann has shot many, including recognizable names like Gigi Hadid, Katy Perry, Adriana Lima, Mel B. and Ke$ha, among others. You by Diana Contemporary Boudoir Photography provides clients with a book filled with intimate images that represent a snapshot in time that can be given to a special someone, create a fond memory for a future self or represent a tangible reminder of one’s own allure.

“You by Diana empowers women regardless of age, race, body type, ability and sex,” Scheunemann said. “This project is about being human and celebrating self love.”

Scheunemann has always shot her subjects in a way that exhibited confidence and sex appeal, so the transition to Boudoir photography was a natural fit.

“All the women look cool and sexy and strong, and I was known for exactly that style. I didn’t know there was a genre called Boudoir because in Europe it’s not so [well] known,” she said. “And as soon as I found out, I immediately jumped on it. I wanted to give women across the board access to high end portraiture that’s usually only reserved for celebrities or models.”

Initially, the German- born photographer shot her friends and was drawn to photography because it was a good excuse to meet people and put herself in unusual situations. Scheunemann was working as a production assistant at a photography agency where she met an agent who found her style unique, often exuding fearlessness and freedom with its use of nude or scantily-clad models in atypical settings, poses and situations. Her career took off from there.

Scheunemann’s first big gig was a billboard for a travel agency, and true to form, was of people having fun with very little clothing.

“I shot a guy skating down one of the hills without — Did he wear underwear or was he totally nude?” she asked herself out loud, concluding that he was, in fact, wearing underwear. “It was absolutely epic.”

Scheunemann has worked with almost every big publication and brand on the market: Vogue, Elle, Playboy, Esquire, GQ, Maybelline, Bacardi, Coca Cola, Lacoste and Levis — the list goes on and on, much like the list of celebrities she’s worked with.

“I treated everyone the same, and I treat every one of my clients now the same as if they were Katy Perry or Gigi Hadid,” Scheunemann said. “I treat everyone with the utmost respect and give the same care for any job whether it’s someone in San Marcos or for a magazine or big brand.”

Scheunemann has published four photography books: Ambisexual, a self titled book — Diana Scheunemann, Freedom in Flashes and Love American Skin. The last book listed was published alongside a feature-length documentary that incorporates interviews with strangers across a twomonth trip around the United States.

“The process of choosing photos depends on the context and what I’m going for and what I’m doing,” Scheunemann said. “Generally, I love photos and combinations of photos that tell a story and evoke emotion. I’m known as a storyteller.”

Her career shooting for high-fashion, commercial and advertising lasted around 20 years before she decided that she didn’t agree with the unachievable beauty standards set by those industries. Scheunemann knows that beauty does not have to mean perfectly shaved, with pristine makeup, plucked eyebrows and stereotypical feminine looks.

“We use the most beautiful models and still retouch them,” Scheunemann said. “It’s slightly better these days, but when I was shooting there was no curve section in model agencies. But even now, the curve section in model agencies — they’re still not representing the everyday woman. So what does that say? That every day women need to feel s*** about themselves?”

That is not something Scheunemann wanted to play a part in anymore, even if indirectly.

“It’s very different from what I do now,” she said.

After transitioning from Europe to the United States, Scheunemann lived in Washington for a bit but was sick of shoveling snow. While shooting Love American Skin, she had interesting experiences in Austin and enjoyed the weather.

“I didn’t want to live in the big city anymore anyway because I wanted to still escape the fashion world. I heard about the river in San Marcos, and basically fell in love with the river,” she said. “I love the summer here, too.”

Her clients will never have a dull moment as a Boudoir photoshoot with Scheunemann is sure to be a lot of fun and involve jumping, giggling and props that are a reflection of the individual’s interests and personality. Everything starts with a planning phone call, so she can get to know the client and their personality to ensure a completely personalized experience. The session starts with an hour and a half of professional makeup and hair, and there is a client closet with some accessories and clothing items that can be incorporated into the shoot. The studio has a couch, a set that looks like a steamy hot room, a bed, a shower as well as other setups.

“I know a lot of Boudoir photographers use the same 20 poses for everyone, and I don’t do that,” Scheunemann said. “Because this is so personalized and because I’m 100% there with my clients, this is where magic happens.”

There is no need to have modeling experience to end up with sexy photos as the expert will be directing poses, hand positions and facial expressions the entire time. She said every client feels nervous coming into a Boudoir shoot.

“This intense feeling becomes excitement during the session,” Scheunemann said. “I then encourage them to unleash and liberate themselves and to shed societal expectations.”

There are many reasons to get a Boudoir photo shoot, from a gift for a partner to an empowering confidence boost for oneself; Scheunemann has heard them all.

“Many clients say that their sessions have been life-changing, or some even say it has been the best therapy ever to become instantly confident,” Scheunemann said. “In the end, every single client always said that it was the best gift for themselves.”

Scheunemann has an upcoming solo exhibition — YOU BY DIANA Contemporary Boudoir Photography — from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on May 9 at Tantra, 217 W. Hopkins Street.

To learn more about her services go to youbydiana. com.