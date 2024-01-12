Tips for preparing homes for freezing weather to come

With the upcoming freezing weather, it's crucial to take proactive steps to protect your home from potential hazards. Texas Water Utilities recommends multiple preventative measures that can be taken before the cold weather arrives as well as suggestions if the pipes happen to freeze anyway.

TAKE PREVENTIVE STEPS

Open Cabinets for Improved Air Circulation

When temperatures dip, opening kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors serves a dual purpose: it allows warmer air to circulate around the plumbing, reducing the risk of freezing, and it's a safety measure for households with children. Ensure that any potentially harmful household items are moved out of reach during this process, promoting both warmth and safety.

Maintain a Consistent Thermostat Setting

Consistency is key when it comes to your thermostat during the winter months. Keeping your home at a constant temperature throughout the day and night might lead to a slightly higher heating bill, but it acts as a preventative measure against the much more significant costs associated with repairing burst pipes caused by fluctuations in temperature.

Lower Temperature When Away

If your winter plans involve being away from home, don't turn the thermostat too low. Set it to no lower than 55 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature provides enough warmth to prevent freezing while conserving energy and ensuring a comfortable return home.

PREVENTING FROZEN PIPES Install Pipe Insulation

Beyond simply preventing freezing, installing pipe insulation using sleeves, UL-listed heat tape or heat cable can enhance energy efficiency. Carefully follow the manufacturer's recommendations for installation, ensuring that ends are tightly butted, and joints are securely wrapped with tape.

Drain Pool Pumping Equipment

Protect your pool equipment from potential damage by draining any water within its components before freezing temperatures set in. This simple step can save you from costly repairs or replacements in the future.

Shut Down Sprinkler Systems

To prevent water within the system from freezing, turn off automatic timers, bleed the sprinkler system of water, and store outdoor hoses. Additionally, close inside valves supplying outdoor hose bibs to ensure that water doesn't remain in the lines.

Check Around the Home

In addition to cabinets, inspect other unheated areas like basements, crawl spaces, attics, garages, and cabinets under sinks. Insulate both hot and cold water pipes in these spaces using readily available materials. Remember, even a layer of newspaper can provide significant protection in areas with infrequent freezing temperatures.

Seal Off Openings and Cracks Prevent winter winds from reaching exposed water pipes by sealing access doors, air vents, and cracks. If water supply lines run through your garage, keep the doors closed during colder periods. Also, avoid blocking the furnace or water heater air vents.

DEALING WITH FROZEN PIPES: WHAT TO DO IN CASE OF EMERGENCY

If a pipe freezes, contact a licensed plumber for professional assistance. Attempt to thaw the pipe using safe methods such as an electric heating pad, hairdryer, or a towel soaked in hot water. Avoid using open flames or blowtorches, as they pose fire and carbon monoxide risks.

In the event of a burst pipe and flooding, turn off the water at the shutoff valve and promptly contact a licensed plumber for necessary repairs. Remember not to turn the water back on until the damaged pipe has been fixed. For emergency water shutoff, reach out to the customer service department for immediate assistance.

By diligently following these comprehensive tips, you can navigate the winter months confidently, ensuring a warm and secure home environment for you and your family.

Story compiled by Dalton Sweat