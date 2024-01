After 71 years, the Chili Dog Stand closed for the final time over the weekend. The Garza Family, which has owned and operated the stand for decades, showed up to give it one final goodbye. Pictured is Tony Garza (center) who managed the Chili Dog Stand for years before he became owner in the 1970s. His wife Lolita (in red) owned the stand in the 2000s before their son Gabriel (middle right) took over in 2012.

Photo by Christopher Paul Cardoza