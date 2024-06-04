Train horns to sound again as city updates crossings

It may have gotten a little louder in San Marcos over the weekend. After years of trains passing through quietly – or at least as quiet as a train can when it doesn't blow its horn – the whistles are blowing once again as the city works to update infrastructure that allows the 'quiet zone' in the first place.

Quiet zones are railroad crossings that have certain infrastructure improvements that allow the trains to pass by without being required to sound their horn. The city of San Marcos originally established such zones in September of 2015. A recent inspection conducted by Union Pacific and the Federal Railroad Administration identified quiet zone deficiencies at multiple crossings that will result in trains being required to sound their horns within city limits for the first time since that ordinance was established.

In order to maintain quiet zones at railroad crossings, the city must maintain enhanced safety measures at railroad crossings according to FRA requirements. These include installation of automatic warning devices, such as flashing lights and gates, and construction of medians as determined by an analysis of traffic volume, accident history, and physical characteristics of crossings.

The inspection of San Marcos crossings identified several deficiencies, including medians measuring below the minimum height requirement, signage and striping violations.

“A minimum of sixinch medians are required where Supplemental Safety Measures have been used to calculate an acceptable rating to establish a quiet zone,” said Senior Engineer Rey Garcia. “Several paving overlay projects completed since 2015 inadvertently resulted in a decreased curb height at some of our railroad crossings. We know that the quiet zone disruptions may be a nuisance for residents, and our crews are working to bring crossings back into compliance so quiet zones can be reestablished as quickly as possible.”

The city is addressing minor deficiencies and expects to contract with a consultant to compile a complete inspection report of maintenance repairs required at every railroad intersection in San Marcos. Crews will then work with Union Pacific to make the required repairs.

“After we complete repairs, we will provide a Letter of Affirmation to Union Pacific and the FRA,” said Garcia. “We expect quiet zones to return to normal once the crossings are brought back into compliance with the necessary requirements.”

The city anticipates the quiet zone disruptions will continue for approximately three to six months while inspections and repairs are completed.