Travis Elementary EarlyAct raises $850

Every year, Travis Elementary EarlyAct raises funds for a scholarship for a San Marcos High School graduate who attended K-5 at Travis. This year they raised $850 and Rotary will add funds to bring it up to $1,500. Rotary also plans to award a second scholarship for a Travis alum. The $850 was presented to the Rotary Club on March 23 at the Rotary meeting.

EarlyAct is a Rotary program for elementary schools that teaches character virtues and encourages young people to engage in community service.

The Rotary Club of San Marcos plans to award a total of nearly $40,000 in scholarships this spring. Rotary is nonprofit, nonpolitical, and nonreligious. The San Marcos club is 100 years old.

Information provided by Rotary Club of San Marcos