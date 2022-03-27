Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Travis Elementary EarlyAct raises $850

Above, members of Rotary Club of San Marcos and Travis Elementary Early-Act pose for a photo. Photo submitted by Rotary Club of San Marcos

Sun, 03/27/2022 - 5:00am
Staff Reports
Sunday, March 27, 2022

Every year, Travis Elementary EarlyAct raises funds for a scholarship for a San Marcos High School graduate who attended K-5 at Travis. This year they raised $850 and Rotary will add funds to bring it up to $1,500. Rotary also plans to award a second scholarship for a Travis alum. The $850 was presented to the Rotary Club on March 23 at the Rotary meeting.

EarlyAct is a Rotary program for elementary schools that teaches character virtues and encourages young people to engage in community service.

The Rotary Club of San Marcos plans to award a total of nearly $40,000 in scholarships this spring. Rotary is nonprofit, nonpolitical, and nonreligious. The San Marcos club is 100 years old.

Information provided by Rotary Club of San Marcos

