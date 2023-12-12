Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District's Travis Elementary celebrated its scholarship fundraiser winners from Ms. Christopher's first grade class and Mrs. Reyes's fourth grade class with a color run on Dec. 1. Texans who raised the most funds for Travis' scholarship, benefiting a graduating senior at San Marcos High School who attended Travis, ran through colorful dust during the fun Friday event. In all, Travis raised $900 for the scholarship, which will be matched by the Rotary Club of San Marcos. The Texans received congratulations for their hard work.
TRAVIS IS TOPS

Tue, 12/12/2023 - 12:00am
SMCISD
Tuesday, December 12, 2023

