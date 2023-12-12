TRAVIS IS TOPS

San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District's Travis Elementary celebrated its scholarship fundraiser winners from Ms. Christopher's first grade class and Mrs. Reyes's fourth grade class with a color run on Dec. 1. Texans who raised the most funds for Travis' scholarship, benefiting a graduating senior at San Marcos High School who attended Travis, ran through colorful dust during the fun Friday event. In all, Travis raised $900 for the scholarship, which will be matched by the Rotary Club of San Marcos. The Texans received congratulations for their hard work.

Photo submitted by SMCISD