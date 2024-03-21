TSUS, Indeed partner to help students, alumni advance careers

The Texas State University System, which is the overarching governing body for Texas State University and six other universities in the state of Texas, has partnered with the online hiring platform Indeed to launch a first-of-its kind partnership to equip students and alumni with the skills and knowledge needed to conduct successful job searches. TSUS is the first university system in the world to partner with Indeed’s Job Search Academy, a free virtual training program offering all TSUS students and alumni access to on-demand job search content and career planning resources.

Through the partnership, Indeed and TSUS’s seven member institutions have developed co-branded web pages that provide students and alumni with access to Indeed workshops and webinars, a job search platform, company pages, a career guide and salary tools. The program focuses on mastering five key skills: job searching, resume writing, interview prep, job offer evaluation and career direction.

“We are proud to be the first university system to partner with Indeed to improve and advance career opportunities for our students and alumni,” TSUS Chancellor Brian McCall said. “TSUS leads the state in the percentage of graduates working in Texas one year after graduation, and we plan to build on this achievement through innovative partnerships like Indeed’s Job Search Academy.”

Each TSUS institution has a Career Services portal for student and alumni. The Job Search Academy will be incorporated into the Career Services portal, which requires a log in to access. The Career Services page may be found at www.careerservices. txst.edu.

The academy will provide students and alumni with comprehensive career resources and guidance beyond traditional business hours, empowering students and alumni to achieve their career goals on their schedules.